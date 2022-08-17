Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​​​​​​Peter Kennan said that gave airlines time to notify passengers and make arrangement for those who had already bought tickets.

Owner Peel Group launched a six-week consultation in mid July saying the site ‘may no longer be viable’.

That ends in two weeks, but the firm refuses to comment on what happens after that - even to rule out closure.

Owner Peel Group launched a six-week consultation in mid July saying the site ‘may no longer be viable’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kennan, transport and environment board member of the Local Enterprise Partnership, said the airport had obligations to carriers and airlines had obligations to passengers, which included paying for a seat with another firm if necessary, all of which took time to sort out.

He said: “The last week in October, which is the end of the official summer season, is the earliest that anything could actually happen.

“We are very much hoping it remains open, it is a valuable asset to the region.”

Peter Kennan said the week in October, which is the end of the official summer season, was the earliest anything could actually happen.

A spokeswoman for Peel Group said their next steps depended on the conclusion of the consultation at the end of August and there would be no public announcement until then.

Some 800 jobs are at risk with many more in the supply chain if DSA shuts for good.

More than 91,000 people have signed a petition to save the airport.

A group led by mayor Oliver Coppard, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher and Doncaster Chamber is campaigning to keep the airport open.

More than 91,000 people have signed a petition to save the airport.

Peel says it has pumped £250m into the site but it has never been profitable.