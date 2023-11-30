Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council finalises case for funding from South Yorkshire mayor for leasehold
Doncaster Counci’s cabinet is set to approve an outline business case (OBC) which details its plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and demonstrates that the scheme is financially viable.
Upon its approval, it will be submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to seek access to Doncaster’s gainshare fund, which will be spent on costs associated with reopening the airport.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed last year following a strategic review by owner Peel Group.
The council is now in the process of selecting an investor which will lease the site from Peel.
Four potential investors are currently in the second stage of negotiations, with an aim for one to be selected by Spring 2024.
It is expected that the OBC will be presented to the SYMCA for consideration in the new year.