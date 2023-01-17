Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council considering leasing site from owners

Mayor Ros Jones has revealed that Doncaster Council are considering leasing the region’s airport from its owners after its closure in November.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport was closed by owners Peel Group who claimed it was no longer financially viable to run.

The group has turned down offers from local investors and the council to buy the site.

Council continue fight for the airport's future

Mayor Ros Jones said in a statement on Friday: “I am a firm believer that Doncaster Sheffield Airport can and should be a success, the last six months has seen our great airport close, and I am committed to seeing it reopen.

“I am keen to avoid a costly legal battle if at all possible – but I am resolute in my determination to deliver on the mandate that Full Council provided in November, and the residents and businesses of Doncaster who agree with me that we need an airport for the benefit of the City, South Yorkshire region and beyond.

“That is why as a council we recently approached Peel to discuss the potential freehold purchase of the DSA site, which would secure its future ahead of the formalised Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process, and would make the transaction considerably easier and quicker.

“Unfortunately, Peel declined this approach, however they have proposed a potential leasehold sale, which we are considering, whilst we continue with the preparatory stages of a CPO.”

