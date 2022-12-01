Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Chamber's response to unsuccessful legal battle

The Doncaster Chamber of Commerce has released a statement following the announcement that the airport’s closure will not go under judicial review.

The airport was closed by owners Peel Group at the beginning of November following a long battle from local authorities to attempt to buy the site and keep it open.

Mayor Ros Jones announced earlier today that the Administrative Court rejected Doncaster Council’s application to review the closure.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

She said however that the council would be proceeding with a Compulsory Purchase Order, which would order Peel Group to hand over the land to authorities.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, commented following the announcement: “For almost twenty years. Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been supported by South Yorkshire’s business communities.

"Those same business communities have been clear, from the onset of the Strategic Review, that they see a vibrant international airport as being critical to the success of South Yorkshire’s Strategic Economic Plan and that all options should be on the table.

“As Chambers of Commerce, we stand up for the private sector, enterprise, and compassionate capitalism. Many in the business community therefore find it counter-intuitive to advocate for public sector intervention via something akin to a CPO, particularly given that they understand the significant costs and pitfalls entailed.

“However, over two thirds of respondents to a recent poll of the South Yorkshire business community stated that they would support a CPO, such is the importance of the airport to the future of the economy. Meanwhile, only seven per cent said they would not, and 25 per cent were unsure.

“We therefore support our public sector partners in pursuing this line of enquiry but are also clear that we would prefer a commercial sale to a new investor as being our ideal way of preserving the airport and getting it on a path to viability. If nothing else, I hope this poll demonstrates to the airport’s owners and central government alike, just how seriously the business community takes the airport issue.

“Finally, it is imperative that, as this issue develops, our political leaders continue to demonstrate to the outside world that tactics such as a CPO are an exception rather than the norm and that South Yorkshire is a resolutely pro-business region.”

A CPO was considered the last resort by Mayor Ros, however authorities have attempted many other routes to prevent the closure.

It is possible that a CPO could take up to two years to take place, while the airport would remain closed in the meantime.

Last month, Doncaster Council along with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) worked with a consortium of possible buyers to put an offer forward to buy the airport.

Peel Group rejected both this offer and a later reduced offer.