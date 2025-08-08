Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Chamber boss "confident" of funding as he makes plea

A Doncaster business boss says he is “confident” funding for the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will go-ahead – as he urged local firms to get behind the project.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, made the plea ahead of an announcement from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, which is expected next month, on funding so the airport can re-open next Spring.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has repeatedly says she wants the airport back in business next year after signing a 125-year lease with owners Peel.

Mr Fell said: “If DSA is going to be successful in the long-term, it will need the unequivocal support of South Yorkshire's business communities and for Sheffield and rest of the region to unambiguously think of DSA as its airport.

"This is obviously the case in terms of usage, but also when it comes to strategic partners prioritising the airport for investment, promoting inbound tourism, and aligning skills strategies to the needs of the aviation sector.

“For the last two years, the region's business communities have offered firm support for DSA. Indeed, I can count on two hands only, the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce members that for sound reasons - don't think DSA should be a priority for public investment.

“Looking ahead, I know there will be many future calls on business to show support for the airport, whether that's using the airport for business travel or lobbying government to secure funding for a DSA railway station.

"Learning from the past, the relationship between DSA and regional businesses must be built on mutuality this time round.

"In return for limitless cheerleading by local employers, this iteration of the airport must deliver the affordable and timely international connectivity craved by business flyers, provide the freight capacity needed by our region's international traders, and take every opportunity to localise its supply chain.

“I'm confident that a positive decision about gainshare funds will be reached in September by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. However, this will mark only the end of the beginning; there is much hard work ahead.

“To expedite that work, it's critical that mechanisms are put in situ to continuously engage businesses and stakeholders across South Yorkshire and the broader airport region.

"The Chamber and Doncaster Council are already on with co-designing forums and activities that will help with this; we look forward to working with other business leaders - as well as our neighbours Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce - to bring them to life in the near future.

"Together, we can demonstrate the truism that successful economies make successful airports and that successful airports make successful economies.”

The airport, which originally opened in 2005, closed its doors in 2022 after owners Peel declared it finanically unviable.

Since then, politicians and community leaders have campaigned for the re-opening of the airport, which was built on the former RAF Finningley air base.

In February of this year, it was announced that Munich Airport International would operate the airport on behalf of City of Doncaster Council.