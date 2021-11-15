Doncaster Sheffield Airport airline Wizz Air announces deal for 200 new aircraft

Europe’s fastest-growing airline, the firm has announced a deal with Airbus for the new planes, which will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

József Váradi, Wizz Air’s chief executive officer said: “After two years in service, Wizz Air’s Airbus A321neo continues to provide market leading aircraft technology and choice - there is simply no other aircraft that can compete with it.

"With its next-generation engines, it has proven to be the game-changer that we said it would be when we placed our first order back in 2015.

Wizz Air is set for further expansion with 200 new aircraft

“But most importantly, these are by far the most fuel and cost efficient aircraft in their class - supporting us in maintaining our position as the most sustainable airline in Europe and reaching our sustainability goals of reducing CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre by 25% by 2030.

"It is important to note that if all European airlines switched to a modern Airbus A320/1 fleet like Wizz Air and operated them as efficiently as Wizz Air, the whole industry’s CO2 emissions would reduce by 34% overnight.

“Wizz Air is an ambitious airline with a strategy that seeks to grow the company and will continue to stimulate demand for air travel in Europe and beyond by offering the lowest fares and CO2 footprint to our customers, while still delivering a great customer experience on-board one of the youngest fleets in Europe.

"Our current average aircraft age stands at 5.1 years, well below the industry average (around 10 years), but with this new order we will see this drop to 3.6 years by 2024, and even further to 3.2 years by 2026.

“Despite strong demand for the aircraft, we have signed very attractive terms with Airbus for the long-term supply of more aircraft until the end of the decade, catapulting Wizz Air towards our aim of being a 500 aircraft group and putting us in an unassailable position when it comes to sustainability."