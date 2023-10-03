Doncaster set to lose second Wilko store this week as Frenchgate branch shuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The branch in the centre’s upper mall will shut on Thursday along with dozens of others across the country and follows the closure of the Wheatley Retail Park branch last month.

The owner of Poundland has agreed to take on the leases of dozens of the shops after the firm collapsed - but the Doncaster branches are not among them.

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, is expected to convert up to 71 Wilko stores to the Poundland brand.

The Frenchgate centre branch of Wilko will close this week.

Wilko fell into administration in August as it struggled with sharp losses and a cash shortage and the name is set to disappear for good from the High Street.

It was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s became one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers, selling a range of hardware and household products.

But the discount chain has faced strong competition from competitors including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains, as the high cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.

B&M has also bought up to 51 stores from Wilko in a £13m deal, but it is understood the stores will not be run under the Wilko brand.

Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC, said: "We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites.”