Doncaster salon offering Thomas Cook employees free hair cuts following company collapse
Caring staff at a Doncaster salon are offering former Thomas Cook employees free hair treatments following the company's collapse.
Staff at Saks Doncaster are offering a complimentary cut and blow dry to former employees of the travel agent who lost their jobs when the firm went bust.
Salon co-owner Rebecca Calladine said: "Our heart goes out to all those that have lost holidays and jobs amid the Thomas Cook crisis."Although we know there is little we can do to fill this void, we would like to offer all Thomas Cook staff, a complimentary cut and blow dry to get you ready for a job interview, or simply just to cheer you up."
The offer will be extended until Wednesday October 9.
The 178 year old travel firm collapsed last week, putting 9,000 staff in the UK out of work. To book in at Saks, High Street Doncaster call 01302 215899 Please quote Thomas Cook when making your booking, and bring proof of your employment with Thomas Cook – proof of employment photo ID.
T&C’s apply including selected days