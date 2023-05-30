News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers ace opens new branch of Blundells estate agent in city centre

A Doncaster Rovers starlet has officially unveiled the new premises of a nationwide estate agent in the city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:18 BST

Young defender Bobby Faulkner was on hand to perform the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the branch of Blundells in Hall Gate, which officially opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The firm has moved from its premises at number 26 to adjoining offices at number 28, offering the same services as before in a fresh environment.

Further details at www.blundells.com

Bobby Faulkner opened the new branch of Blundells in Doncaster.Bobby Faulkner opened the new branch of Blundells in Doncaster.
