Doncaster restaurant shuts without warning while continuing to take bookings

Disgruntled customers have contacted the Free Press after a Doncaster restaurant closed without warning thisn week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
The Big Smoke on Wood Street has shut its doors but diners allege that their bookings were still being taken up to the last minute, and there was no information beforehand to let people know.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous said: “All staff have been paid but the restaurant has already pretty much been stripped.”

We have approached The Big Smoke for a comment on this.

