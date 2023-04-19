Doncaster restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating - meaning urgent action is necessary
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thick or Thin, a restaurant/cafe at King Avenue, New Rossington was given the minimum score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A zero generally means urgent action is necessary.
This score is given to those who score 50 points or more, which means that there are a considerable amount of safety breaches that put an individual's health at immediate risk and the food is unsafe to eat.