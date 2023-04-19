News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating - meaning urgent action is necessary

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST

Thick or Thin, a restaurant/cafe at King Avenue, New Rossington was given the minimum score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A zero generally means urgent action is necessary.

This score is given to those who score 50 points or more, which means that there are a considerable amount of safety breaches that put an individual's health at immediate risk and the food is unsafe to eat.

Urgent action is necessary
