Doncaster restaurant handed a new "satisfactory" food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Arkle, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at St Davids Drive in Cusworth was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A score of three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
Of Doncaster's 490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.