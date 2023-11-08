Doncaster restaurant given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary.
Blue Nile, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 1 Copley Road, Doncaster, given the minimum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
Of Doncaster's 515 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 344 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.