Doncaster restaurant given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blue Nile, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 1 Copley Road, Doncaster, given the minimum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.