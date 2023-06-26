Banco Coffee Co, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 15 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 352 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a rating of zero.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.