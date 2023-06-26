News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Doncaster restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

Banco Coffee Co, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 15 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 352 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a rating of zero.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Doncaster restaurant given new five-star food hygiene ratingDoncaster restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
Doncaster restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency