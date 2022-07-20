Doncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating which means major improvement is necessary

Zdrava Greek Restaurant, in the a restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 370 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hygiene requires improvement

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about hygiene standards