Doncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating which means major improvement is necessary

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:06 pm
Zdrava Greek Restaurant, in the a restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 370 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The hygiene requires improvement

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about hygiene standards

