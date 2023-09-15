Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milk and cheese are just two of the products that have seen the largest rise in cost and in Doncaster, the average price of these products is now a staggering £5.01, the 14th highest in the country.

What’s more, with searches for money saving apps increasing by 100 per cent in the last month it’s clear consumers are looking to technology to battle the cost of living crisis.

How does it work?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster residents can get up to 25% off shopping with app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you download the app, you receive 1000s of 'money off discounts' on branded goods (mostly food, but also household/cleaning items and pet food). They are the equivalent of 'money off' vouchers or coupons, but the big difference is that they are automatically applied to your basket when you shop and pay with the app. There's no need for a staff member to apply the discounts at the till or for you to fill out any forms.

How do you save with it?

When you download the app, you can access ‘25% off' on thousands of branded goods and you can buy up to four of each item when you buy them. Discounts on certain items that you haven't bought initially can increase over time to a bigger discount.

Locations