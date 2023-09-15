Doncaster residents can get up to 25% off shopping with app
Milk and cheese are just two of the products that have seen the largest rise in cost and in Doncaster, the average price of these products is now a staggering £5.01, the 14th highest in the country.
What’s more, with searches for money saving apps increasing by 100 per cent in the last month it’s clear consumers are looking to technology to battle the cost of living crisis.
How does it work?
When you download the app, you receive 1000s of 'money off discounts' on branded goods (mostly food, but also household/cleaning items and pet food). They are the equivalent of 'money off' vouchers or coupons, but the big difference is that they are automatically applied to your basket when you shop and pay with the app. There's no need for a staff member to apply the discounts at the till or for you to fill out any forms.
How do you save with it?
When you download the app, you can access ‘25% off' on thousands of branded goods and you can buy up to four of each item when you buy them. Discounts on certain items that you haven't bought initially can increase over time to a bigger discount.
Locations
Central Co-op, High St, Barnby Dun, Doncaster DN3 1DY; Central Co-op, West Gate, Doncaster, Yorkshire, DN11 9NF.