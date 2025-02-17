Doncaster residential care home requires improvement following Care Quality Commission inspection

A Doncaster residential care home requires improvement following a Care Quality Commission inspection late last year.

Despite being graded good in three of five categories, Liberty House on Goodison Boulevard, Bessacarr, which is provided and run by Runwood Homes Limited, failed in the ‘safe’ and well-led’ categories.

The inspection was carried out between December 10-20, 2024.

Inspectors assessed the service because of increased risk related to concerns raised to the local inspection and assessment team.

They assessed all of the quality statements in Safe and Well-Led. The service is a residential care home providing support to 74 older people and people living with dementia.

They found one breach of the legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment. Staff did not always mitigate risks to people's health and safety. People’s care was not always delivered in line with care plans.

The provider’s governance systems had identified areas for improvement and plans were in place to address these. Managers investigated incidents and they discussed how lessons learned are identified and communicated to the staff team.

The inspection report said: “The facilities and equipment met the needs of people and were clean and well-maintained with any risks mitigated.

"Managers made sure staff received training and regular appraisals. Staff managed medicines well and involved people in planning any changes.

"Leaders and staff had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust. Leaders were knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles.”

They went on to say that staff felt supported to give feedback and were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment. People with protected characteristics felt supported. Staff understood their roles and responsibilities. Managers worked with local community-based services to deliver care and were receptive to new ideas.

The provider had introduced new systems and processes to support the development of a culture of continuous improvement with staff given time and resources to try new ideas, but said time needs to be given to embed new systems so that improvement can be evidenced.

The inspectors asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.

They continued: “We spoke with 11 people and one family member when we assessed the service. People were generally positive about the quality of care they or their relative received. They felt safe and were involved in planning their care and understood their rights.

"One person told us, “The care is pretty good and the place is nice and comfortable. It’s my home now and I just get on with my life. I like living here and I’ve got my books as I enjoy reading”.

"People described how staff treated them kindly but sometimes people felt there could be more staff available. We were told, “The care is very good and I feel very safe. The staff are always very pleasant. If I use the call bell, it depends on how busy they are before it gets answered”.

“People told us they knew the manager of the service. One person said, “The manager is [manager’s name]. My [family member] comes in every other day and this place takes all the pressure off them. They are a different person because of this place. There aren’t as many staff as there used to be but there seems to be the same number on duty all day.

"The food is nice and fresh and it takes a lot to put me off my food.”

Another person told us, “I know [the manager] and I know the carers by their first names”.

Inspectors observed staff to be kind and caring in their interactions with people and there was a pleasant and calm atmosphere in the home.