Doncaster pupils inspired by hands-on learning experience at Simpson Park housing development

Pupils from Harworth Church of England Academy recently enjoyed a unique, educational visit to Harron Homes’ Simpson Park development in Harworth and Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, gaining firsthand insight into the world of housebuilding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Joshua Johnson, Communities and Placemaking Co-ordinator at Harworth Group, the event was designed to showcase the many elements that go into building a modern community.

As part of the visit, pupils toured various stations around the site, each offering a different perspective on housebuilding, from biodiversity and local history to materials and site safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Harron Homes station, Sales Manager Paul Walters led pupils on a guided tour of the Salcombe showhome, discussing the development’s progress and sharing key facts about housebuilding, such as the number of bricks used to build a home, the time it takes from foundation to completion, and what the customer journey looks like from enquiry to move-in.

Joshua Johnson (Harworth), with the pupils from Harworth C of E Academy, Paul Walters (Harron Homes) and Joel Edwards (Head of Year 6, Harworth C of E).

Scott Henderson, Site Manager at Simpson Park, also spoke to the pupils about his daily responsibilities on-site. He emphasised the importance of health and safety in construction and offered a strong message about why active building sites must never be treated as playgrounds.

The kids had activity booklets which they took with them around the site, with hazard perception challenges and knowledge recap sections.

Paul Walters said: “It was fantastic to welcome the children to Simpson Park and see their enthusiasm for learning. They asked brilliant questions and really engaged with the tour, whether it was understanding the role of different trades, or thinking about what makes a home safe and liveable. We hope it’s sparked some budding interest in future careers in construction!”

The Simpson Park development, located in the semi-rural parish of Harworth and Bircotes, offers a range of high-quality two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Surrounded by green space and with easy access to Doncaster, Worksop, and Sheffield, it combines peaceful living with excellent connectivity. Prices start at £201,000. For more information and to speak to the sales team please contact Harron Homes on 01302 511096 or visit the website at https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/simpson-park/.