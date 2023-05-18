Doncaster pub given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Arksey, was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 12.
A zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary
And Papa Dinos, a takeaway at 21 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, was given a score of four, which hygiene standards are good, on April 12.