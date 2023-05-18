News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Doncaster pub given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:29 BST

The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Arksey, was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 12.

A zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Papa Dinos, a takeaway at 21 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, was given a score of four, which hygiene standards are good, on April 12.

A zero means urgent improvement is necessaryA zero means urgent improvement is necessary
A zero means urgent improvement is necessary
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency