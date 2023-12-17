News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster pub, chippy and cafe visited by food hygiene inspectors

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at High Street, Askern, Doncaster; rated on September 13

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

The inspectors gave marks of five and four.The inspectors gave marks of five and four.
The inspectors gave marks of five and four.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Growlers at 37 Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 9

• Rated 4: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 9

*READ MORE: This is how and why the Doncaster Free Press reports food hygiene ratings

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyAskern