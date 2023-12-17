Doncaster pub, chippy and cafe visited by food hygiene inspectors
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at High Street, Askern, Doncaster; rated on September 13
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Growlers at 37 Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 9
• Rated 4: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 9