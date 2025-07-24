Doncaster pub and takeaways receive food hygiene ratings of three and four
A Doncaster pub and two takeaways have received new food hygiene ratings.
The Leopard at 2 West Street, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 18.
And Tasteeze, a takeaway at 6 East View, Campsall, was given a score of three on June 18.
Quayside, a takeaway at The Quayside, High Fisher Gate, Doncaster was also given a three rating after assessment on June 17.
