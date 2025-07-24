Doncaster pub and takeaways receive food hygiene ratings of three and four

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
A Doncaster pub and two takeaways have received new food hygiene ratings.

The Leopard at 2 West Street, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 18.

And Tasteeze, a takeaway at 6 East View, Campsall, was given a score of three on June 18.

Quayside, a takeaway at The Quayside, High Fisher Gate, Doncaster was also given a three rating after assessment on June 17.

Related topics:DoncasterWest Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice