Doncaster pub and restaurant rises from a two food hygiene rating to a five in three weeks

A Doncaster pub and restaurant has risen from a two food hygiene rating to a five in three weeks.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
As previously reported the Station Restaurant and Bar at Station Hotel in Blaxton, was given the score of two after an assessment on October 2, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Following three weeks of installing inprovements the establishment paid for a new inspection on October 27 and received a five rating meaning the standards are very good.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

