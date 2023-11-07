Doncaster pub and restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning improvement is necessary

A Doncaster food and drink establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Station Restaurant and Bar at Station Hotel, Station Road, Blaxton, was given the score after assessment on October 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 278 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 179 (64 per cent) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

