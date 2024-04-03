Doncaster property firm calls on government to invest more in social housing and boost well-being

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The call follows recent research by England’s National Housing Federation and the charity Shelter, which stated an upfront investment to create 900,000 new social homes would be paid back within 11 years through savings on public services and extra tax revenue.

Doncaster-based Vigo Group supports the research’s findings and says the link between quality housing and the nation’s health needs to be better recognised – especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Tariq Shah, chief executive of Vigo Group, said: “The last few years have seen the way people work and live change dramatically. The pandemic highlighted where and how we live, putting pressure on societal mental health and boosting the importance of community togetherness and housing stability. However, rising housing prices, as well as the shortage of quality, safe, warm and affordable housing, has put tremendous pressure on the key foundations of a healthy, thriving society.

Tariq Shah, chief executive of Vigo Group.

“Investing in quality homes for everyone, with specifications that reduce healthcare costs in the long term, makes a huge difference.

“This could be as simple as funding floor coverings in all habitable rooms – not just the bathroom and kitchen - helping to reduce respiratory illnesses, or installing quality cooking appliances in social and affordable housing to giving people the opportunity to improve nutrition.

“Developers must work closely with local authorities and housing associations to identify where healthier homes are needed and to create developments that not only meet but exceed the requirements of residents across the country.”

Vigo Group is asking Government to recognise the impact of quality housing on health and wellbeing, and to create a new funding stream called ‘SocialCapEx’ to ensure social returns.

Tariq added: “We know the existing system doesn’t always work as it should for individuals, families, and communities. The system often fails to prioritise appropriate capital expenditure to reduce long-term costs for individuals and society. We’re calling this ‘Social CapEx’ - that’s capital expenditure invested to ensure social returns.

“We’re asking HM Government to recognise the positive impact excellent quality housing, with Social CapEx invested, can have directly on health and to quantify and share the savings made in the health system over a more extended period.

“This is a new funding stream that’s based on shared values and shared savings.

“Installing floor coverings throughout properties as standard or retrofitting insulation in properties might mean a capital cost upfront. Still, we believe both will significantly reduce healthcare spending on respiratory illnesses in the long term.

“Funding this through some of the savings made will be better for the health of individuals, better for communities, better value for our taxes, and better for the NHS. Long-term thinking is a win all around.”

