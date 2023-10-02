Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At this year’s Doncaster Pride, held annually in August, Amazon employees who are members of Glamazon, Amazon’s LGBTQIA+ affinity group, took part in the parade and hosted a Glamazon merchandise stall.

The donation was used to pay for the hire of staging for Doncaster Pride 2023, which took place at the end of summer.

Pia Fascioli works at Amazon in Doncaster and is part of the Glamazon affinity group. She said: “We had a great day at Doncaster Pride. It was amazing to see the LGBTQIA+ community receive so much support and to be celebrated in such a positive way. I’m glad Amazon is donating to the charity.”

Alexis Leyland, from Doncaster Pride, added: “On behalf of the team at Doncaster Pride, I would like to thank Amazon for this donation. Doncaster Pride is a special event for the LGBTQIA+ community and to have this support from Amazon is fantastic.”

Amazon’s Glamazon affinity group supports employees who want to connect with other LGBTQIA+ team members. There are over 200 active Glamazon affinity group chapters around the world who aim to create an inclusive workplace, host hundreds of community events, and celebrate Pride annually.

Amazon has also been listed in The Stonewall Top 100 Employers list, the UK’s leading benchmarking tool for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace.

The donation to Doncaster Pride was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.