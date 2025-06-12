Doncaster Poundland stores at risk as struggling chain sold off for £1

Struggling budget chain Poundland has been sold for £1 – and is now facing a shake-up which could see up to 100 stores close.

Its owner, Polish firm Pepco confirmed it had sold the brand for a "nominal" sum to US investment firm Gordon Brothers.

Poundland has 825 UK stores and around 16,000 staff and was struggling to compete with other discount stores, with sales down this January and February.

The firm has three branches in Doncaster – inside the Frenchgate and out of town stores at Wheatley Hall Road Retail Park and Thorne Road Retail Park.

Following the sale a proposed restructure will be put to the High Court in England, Pepco said.

It comes after Pepco warned that increased employer National Insurance contributions which kicked in in April would put added pressure on the chain.

Pepco Group has owned Poundland since 2016, but the firm had to auction the brand off after sales slumped over the past year.

Pepco said it was effectively offloading an unprofitable part of the business and Poundland remained a well-loved brand with millions of customers annually.

Following its sale the business will continue to be led by Barry Williams, currently managing director of Poundland, it said.

The business will continue to operate under the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and under the Dealz brand in the Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland, it added.

"We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future," said Pepco chief executive Stephan Borchert.

It said Gordon Brothers would invest a total of £80m in Poundland which included an existing secured loan of £30m and a further £30m overdraft.

Mark Newton-Jones, head of Gordon Brothers' Europe group said it was "delighted" to provide financing for "the substantial turnaround of this iconic retailer".

He added: "We believe Poundland is an essential retailer serving UK consumers and plays an important role on the High Street."

He said the group would "ensure we continue providing exceptional value to budget-conscious consumers in the UK."