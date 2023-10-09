News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Post Office set to close its doors at end of the month

A Doncaster Post Office is to close its doors at the end of this month.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
Parkside Post Office on Beckett Road will shut – with customers being advised of other nearby offices they can use after its closure and with the company issuing an apology to those disrupted by the closure.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We can confirm that Parkside Post Office on Beckett Road will close on 30 October following the retirement of the Postmaster who has run that branch.

"There are a number of nearby alternative branches that our customers can use.

Parkside Post Office in Beckett Road is closing its doors.
"The Intake Post Office located on Sandringham Road is open seven days a week between 8am and 8pm and located around 20 minutes away by foot.

"Alternatively, Wheatley Hills Post Office is located a short bus journey away and is open six days a week.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to customers who have previously used Parkside.”

