Doncaster Post Office set to close its doors at end of the month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parkside Post Office on Beckett Road will shut – with customers being advised of other nearby offices they can use after its closure and with the company issuing an apology to those disrupted by the closure.
A Post Office spokesman said: “We can confirm that Parkside Post Office on Beckett Road will close on 30 October following the retirement of the Postmaster who has run that branch.
"There are a number of nearby alternative branches that our customers can use.
"The Intake Post Office located on Sandringham Road is open seven days a week between 8am and 8pm and located around 20 minutes away by foot.
"Alternatively, Wheatley Hills Post Office is located a short bus journey away and is open six days a week.
"We apologise for any inconvenience to customers who have previously used Parkside.”