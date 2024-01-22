Doncaster Post Office reopens at a new location after over a year of being closed
Nether Hall Road Post Office has re-opened today (Monday, January 22), at a new location - Eylen Store, 30 Nether Hall Road.
This has restored Post Office services to the area after the temporary closure of the branch at 69 Nether Hall Road in November 2022.
There is a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.
Opening hours are: Monday - Sunday: 8am – midnight.
Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”