Doncaster post office opens following closure in January 2022
This has restored Post Office services to the area after the temporary closure of Askern Post Office at Market Place in January 2022.
There is a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.
The Post Office opening hours are: Monday to Saturday: 8am – 9pm; Sunday: 9am – 8pm.
This provides 89 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers and is more than double the length of the previous branch’s opening hours.
Richard Clark, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a
community. We are pleased that this could be achieved before Christmas. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”