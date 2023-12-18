Askern Post Office has re-opened at a new location – Golocal, 25 Victoria Road.

This has restored Post Office services to the area after the temporary closure of Askern Post Office at Market Place in January 2022.

There is a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The Post Office opening hours are: Monday to Saturday: 8am – 9pm; Sunday: 9am – 8pm.

The former Askern Post Office.

This provides 89 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers and is more than double the length of the previous branch’s opening hours.

Richard Clark, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a