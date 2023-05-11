News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster pizza takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:01 BST

Lucianos Pizzeria, a takeaway at Mill Street, Armthorpe, was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows, and it means the standards are good.

Of Doncaster's 324 takeaways with ratings, 190 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

The rating means standards are good
The rating means standards are good
