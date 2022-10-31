Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster Council, EPIC (part of the council) and South Yorkshire Police Central Neighbourhood Team have been awarded the Partnership of the Year Award at the South Yorkshire Police Doncaster Awards.

The groups created a youth ‘Safe Zone’ in the centre with a range of positive activities for young people to take part in.

They also brought about extra patrols and educational programmes to tackle crime.

Karen Staniforth, General Manager at Frenchgate said: “It’s fantastic to have been awarded the Doncaster District Award for Partnership of the Year.

“It is incredibly important to everyone here at the Centre that it is a space that everyone enjoys and feels safe. We are at the heart of Doncaster, and we are proud to hold an important place within the community.

EPIC carries out a number of programmes to deter young people from crime such as ‘Crime and Consequence’ which works with children at risk of being expelled from school or who have already been expelled.

“Working in partnership with the Council, South Yorkshire Police and EPIC has allowed us to keep Frenchgate a safe space for all.”

Marcus Isman-Egal, Service Manager for EPIC said: “We are honoured to have been nominated and to collect this fantastic award from South Yorkshire Police at the Doncaster District Awards Event.

“The award is in recognition of the ground-breaking partnership centred at Frenchgate supported by South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council and the Interchange working together to create an innovative “Safe Zone” for young people at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

“The EPIC Hub has provided an opportunity to engage and enable young people to have access to a safe space and to EPIC’s team of Youth Support Workers. The team have created a space where young people are able to explore the world of work and enterprise along with participating in positive activities.