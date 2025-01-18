Doncaster outdoor activity centre saved as firm collapses into administration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster outdoor activity which emerged from the collapsed Earth Centre project has been saved from closure after the firm behind it fell into administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inspiring Learning Group said seven of its centres - operated by its subsidiary Kingswood - would close immediately, adding it was "devastated".

However, three Kingswood centres have been acquired by outdoor education firm PGL Beyond and will stay open – with the Dearne Valley site in Conisbrough among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PGL said: "This will ensure that the the planned residentials for over 50,000 young people in 2025 will go ahead."

Kingswood has been saved from closure after being bought by PGL

In a statement, Kingswood, said: "We are very sorry to let you know that we have gone into administration.

"Unfortunately, seven of our centres will now close, and any planned trips to these will not be fulfilled by Kingswood."

It added: "We appreciate that this news will be difficult to absorb..."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingswood said PGL had agreed a deal with administrators "to provide a package of support to groups where centres are closing, by offering alternative arrangements at PGL centres, with no financial impact to parents".

PGL said its acquisition of the three centres had secured 150 jobs.

Its chief executive, Anthony Jones, said: "We know how important a milestone in a young person's journey a school residential provides, and are mindful of the potential impact should they miss out on this life-changing experience."

The centre opened on the 400 acre site of the former Earth Centre environmental project, which began in 1997 on the derelict Cadeby Main Colliery site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the so-called “museum for the millennium,” which was given millions of pounds in funding, proved to be a flop and after opening in 1999, closed its doors just a few years later in 2004 after failing to draw in visitors for a range of environmental activities.

In February 2010, it was revealed that Doncaster Council was spending £200,000 a year to maintain the site.

The centre was put up for sale in October 2010 and, on 23 March 2011, was sold for an undisclosed sum to Kingswood with other parts of the site sold off for housing.