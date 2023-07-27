News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster ‘opportunity sites’ set to benefit from South Yorkshire Investment Zone are revealed

Four different areas of Doncaster are set to benefit from the region’s recently announced Investment Zone scheme.
By Shannon Mower
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read

It was announced earlier this month that South Yorkshire will become the UK’s first Investment Zone in a trailblazing government project.

The area will see £1.2 billion of private investment by 2030 and 8,000 new jobs as part of the scheme, according to national government.

Investment will begin with a £80 million research project into creating sustainable structures for aircraft, based in Sheffield.

Doncaster iPortDoncaster iPort
Doncaster iPort
Sheffield and Rotherham City Centres have been proposed as the region’s ‘innovation assets’, having been identified as the key areas in advanced manufacturing.

These areas will benefit from the creation of four ‘innovation campuses’ and two growth areas which will see large investments.

Doncaster is also set to benefit from the scheme, with four ‘opportunity sites’ having been identified.

These are Doncaster City Centre, Thorne North, the Unity development and Gateway East.

Each has been selected due to having permission and available land for research intensive companies to create supply chains in the area.

The City Centre corridor comprises of the Waterfront, the station gateway, the former NCATI site, Marshgate and Balby Carr bank.

Unity is an ongoing development which will comprise of housing, retail and a new town centre once completed.

Four opportunity sites have also been identified for investment in Barnsley.

Over the coming weeks, the SYMCA will work with stakeholders to find specific investors for each area.

The SYMCA will vote on whether to approve the proposed sites for the South Yorkshire Investment Zone on Monday, 31 July.

