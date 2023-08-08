News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster (North) Services named as one of the least family-friendly services in the UK

As families take to the roads for their summer holidays, experts have revealed the worst service stations to visit when travelling with kids.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:56 BST

The study, conducted by electric vehicle leasing company DriveElectric, looked at the number of playgrounds and restaurants at each service station in the UK to determine the stations you should avoid when driving to your summer destinations.

The full study is available here: https://www.drive-electric.co.uk/press/which-service-stations-are-the-best-for-electric-vehicles/

Doncaster (North) was ranked eventh out of the worst ten with five places to eat, no children's play area and a 0.33 rating for electric car charging.

Hearthill Services in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was the least family-friendly services in the UK. With just one eatery, and no children’s play area, the service station earned a score of 0/10.

In joint second place are two service stations. Bothwell (southbound) in Bothwell and Severn View in Bristol both score just 0.06/10 for family-friendliness. The two service stations have three eateries and no children’s play areas.

There were no other Yorkshire service stations in the top ten.

The study also found that the cheapest station for electric vehicle charging is Scotch Corner, at just £0.50/kWh. The average cost of charging across all the service stations in the study is £0.62/kWh, making it around 12p cheaper per kWh on average to use the chargers at Scotch Corner services.

The most expensive service station for electric vehicle charging is Sarn Park, at £0.76/kWh.

The service stations with the most shops are Tebay and Gloucester, which have six shops each.

