A Doncaster food establishment has made great steps to improve its food hygiene rating following a score of zero last year.

Amy's Noodle Bar & Confectionery in the International Food Hall in Market Place was visited by inspectors in October and they found that urgent improvement was necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, also urged consideration of the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene was generally satisfactory.

Inspectors revisited the noodle bar where they found a huge improvement and gave it a four out of five rating, meaning standards are good.

