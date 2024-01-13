News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster noodle bar goes from zero to hero after improving its food hygiene rating

A Doncaster food establishment has made great steps to improve its food hygiene rating following a score of zero last year.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 14:28 GMT
Amy's Noodle Bar & Confectionery in the International Food Hall in Market Place was visited by inspectors in October and they found that urgent improvement was necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, also urged consideration of the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene was generally satisfactory.

Inspectors revisited the noodle bar where they found a huge improvement and gave it a four out of five rating, meaning standards are good.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

