Doncaster NatWest branch set to close despite fight to keep it open

A Doncaster branch of banking giant NatWest is set to close its doors today despite a battle to keep it open.

The firm announced plans to shut its branch in Mexborough earlier this year as part of a raft of nationwide closures, drawing condemnation from local politicians, including Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband who wrote to the firm, asking for a rethink.

But the battle has been unsuccessful and the branch is set to shut for good today.

A spokesperson for Mexborough First, the local political party dedicated to the town, said: “A very sad day in Mexborough as the NatWest closes its branch today after so many years servicing the needs of our town and local communities.

“We wish all of the staff the very best of luck for the future and thank you for your service.”

A NatWest spokesperson described the closure as “a difficult decision” and added: “At NatWest, our strategy is to create a sustainable branch network that ensures communities across the country have access to banking services, that meet our customers changing needs and expectations.

“Our customers use a range of service options including branches, Post Offices and Banking Hubs and by phone. However, increasingly, our customers are using digital banking more than ever before.

"Over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of accounts with us are now opened online.

“Nonetheless, our branch network remains important to us and this change in customer behaviour means we are providing a smaller number of better branches in locations that are more accessible to a wider range of customers, and that have better technology and facilities to respond to community needs.

“In making this decision to close this branch we have considered a wide range of factors including, but not limited to; impact on customers; the level of financial vulnerability in the area; the nearest available branch; Post Office and free ATMs and regular transport links.

“Those that still need branch services will be able to use our NatWest Rotherham Markets branch, Mexborough Post Office, and the Wath Upon Dearne Banking Hub.”