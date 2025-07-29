Doncaster named in top 10 list of best cities in England for small businesses, according to new study
A new study by UK company formation experts Your Company Formations YOUR COMPANY FORMATIONS has revealed the top-performing cities in England for small business success this year, shedding light on the places where entrepreneurs are most likely to thrive.
To find out England’s most small business-friendly cities, the study analysed 50 cities using 13 weighted metrics, each chosen to reflect key aspects of business sustainability, affordability, and opportunity. The data covers everything from new business startups and 5-year survival rates to internet costs, coworking availability, and student population density, giving a holistic view of each city’s ecosystem.
Each metric was scored out of 100 and weighted based on its importance to small business success. Business fundamentals like startup numbers, survival rates, and unemployment were given the greatest emphasis, while cost of living and infrastructure rounded out the picture. Data was sourced from reputable organisations including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Broadband.co.uk, Coworker.com, Numbeo, and the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).
6. Doncaster – Total Score: 45.97
Doncaster ranks sixth and stands out as a strong contender for budget-conscious entrepreneurs. It boasts 1,570 startups (11th) and 1,415 employer births (9th), along with a low unemployment rate of 3.2% (9th). While business deaths (1,730) rank 39th, the city still shows signs of healthy activity.
Rent is refreshingly low at £1,000 (9th), and transport costs are affordable (£82, 10th). Internet speed is slower at 50 Mbps (37th), and coworking access is limited (4 spaces, ranking 36th), but Doncaster's combination of low costs and strong business activity makes it an attractive place to set up shop, especially for firms keeping a close eye on their overheads.
Meanwhile, Bury (1st, 56.04), Salford (2nd, 53.79), Wakefield (3rd, 50.71), Stockport (4th, 50.41), and Manchester (5th, 48.76) rank in the top 5, thanks to a balance of affordability, infrastructure, and employment. Whether it’s Bury’s strong survival rate, Salford’s high employee numbers, or Stockport’s broadband speeds, these cities offer diverse advantages for startups.
Stockton-on-Tees (7th, 45.85) and Chelmsford (8th, 45.62) highlight two sides of the spectrum, one affordable, one more premium, while Solihull (9th, 45.06) and York (10th, 44.85) round out the top 10 with solid infrastructure and standout employment statistics, particularly York’s best-in-class jobless rate of just 2.5%.
At the other end of the scale, Harlow, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Southend-on-Sea, Luton, and Nottingham struggled, each scoring under 33, suggesting they may present more challenges for startups in 2025.
Top 20 list of best cities in England for small businesses:
|Rank
|Area
|New Business Startups
|Employer Births
|5-Year Business Survival Rate
|Business Deaths
|Unemployment Rate
|Internet Speed (Mbps)
|Active Employees per 100K
|Coworking spaces per 100K
|No. of students per 100K
|Monthly Rent
|Public Transport Costs
|Internet Costs
|Utility Costs
|Total Score
|1
|Bury
|615
|995
|93.8
|610
|3.4
|53
|13,367
|8
|20,968
|1,186
|78
|31
|159.77
|56.04
|2
|Salford
|1,510
|1,380
|94
|1,465
|5.2
|51
|14,522
|14
|29,553
|1,700
|89
|22.5
|168.92
|53.79
|3
|Wakefield
|1,255
|1,110
|92
|1,215
|2.9
|64
|12,522
|8
|10,129
|1,600
|84
|31
|162.63
|50.71
|4
|Stockport
|1,485
|1,410
|93
|1,475
|3.2
|103
|9,126
|9
|7,962
|1,550
|88
|31
|167.56
|50.41
|5
|Manchester
|3,630
|3,475
|92
|3,215
|5.1
|72
|6,111
|24
|21,304
|1,997
|90
|31.79
|174.91
|48.76
|6
|Doncaster
|1,570
|1,415
|92
|1,730
|3.2
|50
|6,437
|4
|6,323
|1,000
|82
|31
|161.73
|45.97
|7
|Stockton-on-Tees
|745
|705
|93
|665
|4
|50
|7,129
|6
|3,127
|767
|82
|31
|161.24
|45.85
|8
|Chelmsford
|540
|865
|94.3
|855
|2.9
|61
|7,268
|5
|31,562
|2,033
|95
|31
|170.48
|45.62
|9
|Solihull
|1,090
|1,010
|94
|880
|3.7
|55
|8,814
|8
|9,349
|1,595
|90
|31
|169.66
|45.06
|10
|York
|700
|650
|93.9
|715
|2.5
|43
|4,394
|7
|20,398
|1,950
|85
|33.66
|165.87
|44.85
|11
|Leeds
|3,805
|3,550
|91
|3,785
|4.1
|60
|6,545
|11
|16,715
|1,772
|93
|31.73
|171.08
|44.71
|12
|Colchester
|825
|770
|92.9
|755
|3.9
|66
|5,900
|6
|16,412
|1,221
|88
|31
|166.25
|44.66
|13
|Blackpool
|565
|545
|93.1
|760
|3.6
|48
|1,832
|3
|6,683
|875
|76
|31
|157.81
|44.66
|14
|Rugby
|615
|550
|93.8
|730
|3.1
|53
|6,562
|5
|1,709
|1,150
|86
|31
|165.37
|44.35
|15
|Redditch
|410
|385
|91.6
|375
|2.9
|50
|3,702
|6
|20,911
|1,250
|85
|31
|164.48
|44.28
|16
|Warrington
|1,050
|960
|92
|1,095
|2.8
|54
|5,288
|4
|19,272
|1,450
|88
|31
|167.31
|44.08
|17
|Darlington
|455
|430
|94
|460
|3.6
|49
|3,665
|5
|5,522
|1,100
|84
|31
|162.08
|43.63
|18
|Bradford
|2,330
|2,225
|92
|2,385
|5
|50
|5,815
|5
|3,897
|700
|85
|32
|161.69
|42.84
|19
|Blackburn with Darwen
|730
|690
|94.5
|775
|4.8
|50
|3,205
|2
|6,142
|1,400
|77
|31
|158.66
|42.79
|20
|Middlesbrough
|620
|585
|93.8
|575
|5.3
|49
|2,596
|6
|15,903
|750
|83
|31.73
|160.37
|42.78