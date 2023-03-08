Doncaster named as Yorkshire's top transport hub - despite closure of airport

The 2023 list of fastest-growing regional sectors, based on analysis of Office for National Statistics data found that Doncaster is currently leading the Yorkshire and Humber region when it comes to growth in transport and storage.

Small business lender iwoca said that since 2018, the number of businesses in the sector has grown by 85% to 1,545.

In the last year alone, Doncaster saw 95 new transport and storage businesses, maintaining the sector’s expansion since the pandemic, a spokesman said.

Doncaster has been named as Yorkshire's top transport hub. (Photo: Owen Dungworth).

However, the news will come as a bitter blow following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport by owners Peel last November, which saw hundreds of workers made redundant and deal a major blow to the local economy.

The growth of the sector - alongside 45,000 vacancies in the transport industry - could mean further job opportunities for people in Doncaster and across Yorkshire, iwoca said.

Analysis reveals that the transport and storage (including postal) sector grew fastest in Doncaster out of all local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber, between 2018 and 2022.

Sheffield came second in the region, and Hull third – they saw a 66% increase and 58% increase respectively in their number of transport businesses.

iwoca’s analysis found transport and storage to be the fastest-growing sector in Yorkshire and the Humber overall, growing by 24% in the region over the last five years.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the second fastest-growing sector overall is accommodation and food, which has bounced back from the pandemic’s knock on hospitality.

In Doncaster too, hospitality has seen a 21% increase in the total number of operating businesses between 2018-22.

Seema Desai - Chief Operations Officer at iwoca, said: “This new analysis shows the sectors that drove growth last year, by location. It highlights clear opportunities for small businesses across these industries and areas to expand.