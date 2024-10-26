Doncaster named as one of worst UK cities for job salaries, new study says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster has been named as one of the worst UK cities for entry-level salaries, according to a new study.

The UK's diverse business landscape means that entry-level salaries and living costs vary widely between cities, making it essential for young professionals to find the right location to start their careers.

But it turns out that Doncaster is one of the worst places in the country for high-paying entry level jobs - with only 23.03% of junior jobs paying above the local median salary.

This was identified in a new study, where BusinessFinancing.co.uk identified the UK cities where companies are paying the best entry level salaries, relative to local conditions:

The team used data from the Office for National Statistics to find the median wage in UK towns and cities with over 50,000 people.

Then, they searched Indeed for entry-level jobs in each location and calculated the percentage of those paying above the local median salary.

Doncaster placed 5th worst in the rankings - with only London, York, Norwich and Chelmsford ahead.

A spokesperson said: “Junior employees are the lifeblood of a business. An effective entry-level hire brings energy and fresh perspectives while freeing senior staff to capitalise on their own experience and expertise.

“But how do you put a price on new talent — particularly when the company must pay for training a young professional who may end up moving elsewhere to further their career?

“It isn’t an easy balance to find. For one thing, new entrants rightly feel they deserve a fair salary that covers the rising cost of living and reflects the work they’ve done to reach this point.

"Unsurprisingly, figures show that graduates expect significantly more than what they’re currently offered. And when they look overseas to the USA and northern Europe, they see that UK businesses are lagging when setting entry-level salaries.

Meanwhile, businesses face their own rising costs while small business growth has slowed.

Companies are struggling to fill vacancies in a tight labour market, forced to balance enticing starting salaries against the demands of a recovering economy.

Dundee is the UK city where companies pay the best entry-level salaries, with 42.67% of junior jobs paying above the local average salary.

Full details of the study are available HERE