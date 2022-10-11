Doncaster named 6th most vulnerable place in the country to cost-of-living crisis

The ‘Hard Up’ study found that Doncaster was the sixth most vulnerable area in the country, measured by figures such as child poverty, fuel poverty and pay.

The study shows that over 35 percent of children are in poverty, over 18 percent are in fuel poverty, and over 14 percent face food insecurity.

It also found that 21 percent are dealing with low pay while over 26 percent are out of work.

The area has risen from 12th place in the last study.

Cost-of-living is increasingly becoming a problem for those in economically vulnerable positions as energy prices have increased by 96 percent on average since last year.

The announcement of the government’s mini-budget last month introduced an income tax break of 1 percent plus a reversal on plans to increase national insurance, however it also caused the value of the pound to fall below $1.13.

MP for Don Valley, Nick Fletcher, discussed the study;

“It’s a worrying time for everyone. I get that. Especially in Doncaster which has suffered from decades of low wages and economic neglect.

“This Conservative Government is helping people out in a very real way by capping energy prices and ensuring we can get through this together. It has invested far more in financial support than is the case with any other country in the whole of Europe.

“The real solution to the economy though is to bring increased growth and prosperity to Doncaster. Better jobs. Higher wages. With the right economic policies from Government we can bring ourselves out of this ourselves.

“Let’s Speak Up Doncaster.

“This is why I am so enthusiastic about the Prime Minister’s plans as they will really boost our prospects in Doncaster. I am lobbying hard to bring an Investment Zone to our City. The future is an exciting one and although it will be tough for many over the coming months I am still very much looking forward to the next few years.”

Fletcher has been MP in the area for three years and is the only Conservative to hold a seat in Doncaster.

Sally Jameson, who is bidding to be MP for Doncaster Central in the next election, said:

“This shows what most of us already know – communities like Doncaster have been badly let down by over a decade of Tory rule. To make things worse, the mini-budget shows that rather than tackle the rising cost in bills with a windfall tax on energy company profits, Liz Truss seems more concerned with uncapping bankers bonuses.

“12 years of Tory government have left us with lower growth, lower investment and lower productivity. Only Labour can offer the fresh start that this country deserves.”

Those struggling with the cost of living can contact Citizens Advice Doncaster on 0808 278 7955.