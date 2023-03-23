It was revealed on Tuesday that Doncaster has not won its bid to be the home of the HQ for Great British Railways, a new nationalised rail company which will oversee the country’s services.

The city was one of six to be in the shortlist and came second in votes, losing out to Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster’s two Labour MPs released a joint statement regarding the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Before the winner was announced

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton said: “It is incredibly disappointing that Doncaster won’t be the home of the new Great British Railways Headquarters (GBRHQ).

“We would like to commend the work of City of Doncaster Council and the Doncaster GBRHQ Bid Team for the terrific work they did in putting together a robust and convincing case for Doncaster. We would also like to thank our wider partners in the region, South Yorkshire MPs and the South Yorkshire Mayor for the support they lent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster has a proud railway heritage and it would have made a huge difference bringing these jobs to our city. Between the moving of DWP staff out of Doncaster, the lack of Government assistance with regards to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the city missing out on the second round of Levelling Up Funding and now being overlooked for Great British Railways Headquarters, a worrying pattern is emerging when it comes to the Government’s priorities and where Doncaster falls within them.

“Not giving the contract to Doncaster, as well as not fighting to keep our airport open, has meant the Government has missed an opportunity to make Doncaster a transport hub not just for the South Yorkshire region but for England as a whole.

“We will continue to champion our city’s great economic potential and the breadth of talent our residents have to offer.”

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who represents Don Valley, tweeted his support for the bid from Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad