The MPs breakfast event was hosted by Doncaster Chamber, the local chamber of commerce, with an aim to allow local business and citizens to engage with their politicians.

Over 90 people gathered at the Warmsworth Holiday Inn to ask questions to the panel covering a wide variety of topics.

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central and Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, formed the event’s panel to engage in debate.

The 90 minute debate saw conversations on topics such as Levelling Up, Net Zero, investment zones, and the campaigns for a new hospital and to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Reflecting on the event, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “We always strive to amplify the voice of our members, and to give them an effective platform when it comes to debating the issues that are keenly affecting them.

“Friday’s session was a prime example of this, as we covered a lot of ground, with businesses asking constructive questions and sharing insights with those who are empowered to make a real difference on their behalf. I am confident that we will see many tangible outcomes arising off the back of this event, just as we did with our previous MPs Breakfast in October.

“We are at a point of jeopardy for the country and Doncaster. Inflation continues to soar, the labour market is incredibly tight, and the macro-economic environment across the country remains dispiriting. Closer to home, we have also seen our airport close — and NCATI will sadly be following suit in the near future — while we narrowly missed out on the bid to become the HQ for Great British Railways as well.