The Doncaster Central representative got a first-hand look into the challenges facing small businesses.

The visit was organised by the Federation of Small Businesses, which supports independent companies including Toppings Pies.

Business owner Roger Topping shared his journey of growing a food business which now employs 35 staff and highlighted the current challenges with recruitment and attracting labour.

Dame Rosie during her visit

He also shared information on the company’s energy usage, supply chain and future ambitions with Dame Rosie.

Roger said: “I have a great team who I really value, but over the last couple of years it has become increasingly hard to attract new staff, I now use so many different recruitment routes, and whilst we support existing staff to develop within the business, the food industry generally is really struggling to find new staff.”

The business, which has won over 60 awards, has expanded greatly since its beginnings in 1961 with products on QVC and supermarket shelves.

Its products will be featured at the Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, and are consumed on cruise ships around the world.

Dame Rosie said: “My visit to Toppings Pies was another immensely helpful insight in to the challenges small businesses in my constituency are facing at present and the ambitions they have for the future.

“Our local small businesses are key to our economic success in Doncaster, and I want to do all I can to support them. I am very grateful to the Federation of Small Businesses for setting out for me during the visit the issues affecting small businesses across our wider region.”

The meeting was arranged and hosted by Paula Goldthorpe, Development Manager at the Federation of Small Businesses.

She said: “It was a great example of how the FSB works with politicians on behalf of businesses and it was a brilliant opportunity for all concerned to understand the challenges and plans of a local small business as we move through the current, and changing, economic climate.”

