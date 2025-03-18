Doncaster MP "saddened" by closure of city's WHSmith store

A Doncaster MP says she is “saddened” by the closure of the city’s WHSmith branch – and has called on the Post Office within the store to remain in the Frenchgate.

Bosses at the High Street retailer announced the closure of the Frenchgate store yesterday as the long-established retailer refocuses its business towards airports and railway stations.

There are hopes that the Post Office will remain within the shopping mall, with talks ongoing to find a solution.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “I am saddened that the Frenchgate centre have not been able to come to an agreement with WHSmithsregarding their lease, meaning WHSmith and the Post Office in the Frenchgate will close on 31 May.

“My thoughts are with staff affected by this closure, as well as the people who depend on the services offered by the Post Office.

"I have been in contact with the Post Office and they are seeking another host retailer to house the Post Office services in Frenchgate.

“I have already been in contact with the staff at WHSmith. If you are affected by this closure please get in touch with me.”

A spokesperson for WHSmith said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Doncaster will be closing in May.

"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Doncaster and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch is based.

“The vacancy has been advertised and we have received interest which we are progressing with.”

The store has been a permanent fixture inside the Frenchgate since its opening as the Arndale Centre in 1968.

Earlier this year, the High Street news, books and stationery giant announced it would be closing stores as it looked to refocus its business on railway stations and airports.

WHSmith has said its High Street stores, which employ around 5,000 people, remain a "profitable and cash-generative part of the group", and was exploring various options.

The first of WHSmith's 500 stores opened more than 230 years ago, operating as a news vendor. It has since grown into a major High Street and travel retailer.

The Doncaster Post Office was given a reprieve in 2022 after WHSmith changed its mind over a potential shutdown.

The branch was due to close after WHSmith said it had ‘resigned’ from its hosting role.

But the decision has reversed and the branch stayed open.

The closure of WH Smith is the latest in a long line of blows to Doncaster’s city centre shopping scene.

High Street giant Debenhams closed its branch in the Frenchgate centre, while big name retailers such as Woolworths and British Home Stores have also dispappeared in recent years.

Wilko also closed after the chain collapsed and Marks and Spencer is to close its city centre store to move to an out of town retail park this summer.

The Post Office branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.

Historians and archaeologists believe one time King of the Scots Edward Balliol could have his last resting place beneath the distinctive red brick building.

Balliol, who ruled north of the border from 1332-36, died in Doncaster in 1367.