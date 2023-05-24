Firms had the opportunity to discuss their thoughts and concerns with Don Valley MP, Nick Fletcher.

Organised by Doncaster Chamber, the event was the latest in a series of sessions with local influential figures, allowing business leaders to discuss the city’s pressing issues.

Previous sessions saw members engage with representatives from The Bank of England and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Nick Fletcher at the round table event

During Mr Fletcher’s roundtable, topics were discussed such as business rates, Corporation Tax, business costs and Net Zero targets.

Mr Fletcher said: “I always find meetings like this to be extremely useful. Local firms are a cornerstone of our economy and we need to do everything we can to help support them.

“I have really come away from today’s session with fresh insights into what more can be done to help Doncaster’s businesses prosper and flourish.”

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, added: “I would like to thank Nick for giving his time to speak with our business community and, as always, for his candour and willingness to listen.

“This roundtable produced a lot of healthy debate on a wide range of issues but, more importantly, we also have a lot of homework to be getting on with. In particular, we now have actions that can be taken forward to help Doncaster get more organised in the green space, and will also be looking at how we can address some of the other big themes that were talked about in the room, including the need for our country to re-think its approach to business rates. The conversation is not over.”

Mr Fletcher will be returning for Doncaster Chamber’s flagship business conference, ‘Doncaster, What’s Next?’ on 6 June.

The event will see over 200 businesses attend for discussions about the future of the city with influential figures and politicians.