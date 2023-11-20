Doncaster MP Ed Miliband attends unveiling of pharmaceutical distributor Mawdsleys expanded warehouse
The footprint of the warehouse has been doubled to 300,000 sq ft, while major green upgrades have also been made to the site.
Environmental improvements include fitting the roof with an array of 3,375 individual photovoltaic (PV) panels, wired to a 39-tonne battery providing 2,600kWh of storage – one of the largest systems of its kind in the UK. The aim is to provide two-thirds (65-68 per cent) of the site’s annual electricity needs.
Mr Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “I am pleased to be opening Mawdsleys’ expanded facility which will mean the creation of more jobs and environmental improvements, including the installation of solar panels. It is important that companies show leadership in creating jobs for local people and be responsible stewards of our environment and I look forward to the opening of the new facility.”
William Sanders, Group CEO at Mawdsleys, said: “We are delighted to unveil our expanded pharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) facility at Redhouse.
“It was clear that we urgently needed additional space to support our clients, as they service the NHS and UK pharmaceutical sector. As an industry leader - the largest independent supplier of medicinal products to the NHS - it is also important we continue to lead from the front on environmental matters. We are immensely grateful to the Rt Hon Ed Miliband, whose participation at the opening ceremony signifies Mawdsleys close relationship with the local community and our commitment to Doncaster.”
The extensive modifications have been completed with Mawdsleys’ environmental commitments at front of mind. Besides the warehouse solar array and battery, they also include the trial of an ‘E-Cool’ truck trailer. While most refrigerated trailers are diesel-powered, E-Cool trailers are powered by electricity, thus reducing the carbon and particulate emissions associated with transportation of refrigerated products. They incorporate an energy recovery system which converts kinetic energy into electricity when the vehicle brakes, which is stored and then used to power the cooling unit.