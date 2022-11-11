Doncaster MP criticises government as triple lock reinstatement in doubt

Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband MP released a statement this week expressing his disappointment that the triple lock on pensions may once again not be reinstated.

The triple lock is a part of the government’s 2019 manifesto which ensures that pensions rise in line with inflation or 2.5 percent each year.

It was suspended last year when inflation surged following the pandemic.

A study from the House of Commons library found that pensioners in Doncaster North will have lost out on an average of £893 altogether by 2024 if the policy is not brought back.

Commenting on the study, Ed Miliband MP said: “I am contacted by many pensioners who are so worried about the cost of living. Our older residents should be able to able to live without fear of getting into debt to pay for bills, food and other essentials.

“The Tories betrayed pensioners over the Triple Lock last year, and it is appalling that they are considering this once again.

“It was disappointing to see Conservative MPs unwilling to support Labour’s motion in the House of Commons to retain the triple lock next year.

“They made a dangerous gamble with the economy, and are now asking pensioners in Doncaster to pay the price.

“Pensioners can’t trust the Tories. Labour will always protect pensioners, working people, and those who need support the most.”

As the only Conservative MP in the Doncaster area, Nick Fletcher MP responded to his comments:

“I am really disappointed that Ed Miliband is scaremongering again. He did this the other month with the Great British Railways Headquarters. He said it was to be cancelled. That was proved to be nonsense. This is the same.

“Note the liberal use of the words can and may and could. There is no doubt that Ed is a talented man. I just wish he would direct that skill and ability to issues that matter in Doncaster such as the airport.”

A decision about the policy is likely to be announced during the Autumn Budget later this month.