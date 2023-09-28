Doncaster MP calls upon council to bring Boeing company to Gateway East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that he has been working with officials to try to bring aviation and manufacturing company Boeing to Doncaster’s Gateway East.

Situated near the now-closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Gateway East is a large-scale logistics park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher said: “You may have heard of Gateway East. It is a huge piece of land adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport. And I am trying to get Boeing here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher MP.

“Can you imagine that? Boeing would bring a huge number of good quality jobs. This would transform Doncaster. This is why it’s so important that Gateway East has the right power supply laid on. I am pressing [Doncaster Council] to ensure this happens.

“If we want to change things for the better for Doncaster, then we need to start being proactive. Take the lead. Take control. Let’s bring Boeing to Doncaster. Why not!”

The MP did not clarify what actions had been taken to bring the aviation company to the city, only that he was liaising with Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If successful, the move could formulate part of the council’s “South Yorkshire Airport City” scheme.

The scheme aims to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport as well as create a hub of industry in the nearby area.