Doncaster MP backs transformative and landmark AI growth project

A Doncaster MP has given his backing to a landmark project that would deliver one of Europe’s largest AI data centre clusters and place the region at the heart of the UK’s fast-growing digital economy.

MPs from across Northern Lincolnshire have given their supppry to the proposed Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone, including Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

Following a meeting in Westminster, Mr Pitcher, Melanie Onn MP and Martin Vickers MP all expressed support for the proposal, which is being led by North Lincolnshire Council (NLC) and Greystoke, the specialist planning business focused on high-tech infrastructure.

Sir Nic Dakin, MP for Scunthorpe, also attended the meeting and listened with interest to discussions about plans for the AI Growth Zone.

The AI zone would bring jobs and investment to North Lincolnshire.

At the meeting, NLC and Greystoke confirmed plans to establish a Partnership Forum of regional industry leaders to support delivery of the project and maximise its economic benefits across the Humber.

The shovel-ready Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone will deliver up to 2.5GW of compute – nearly doubling current UK capacity – co-located with the Humber’s clean energy infrastructure.

It would anchor more than £20 billion of private investment, create 14,000 construction jobs and 1,650 well-paid operational roles, and create a wealth of skills opportunities across Northern Lincolnshire and the wider Humber region.

Mr Pitcher said: “The Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone will create major opportunities for Doncaster and the Isle of Axholme by supporting local businesses, strengthening supply chains, and opening up new, well-paid jobs.

"Crucially, it will mean that businesses across Doncaster can access cutting-edge compute capacity on their doorstep, helping them to innovate, grow and compete in the digital economy. It’s a practical example of how digital and energy investment can work hand in hand to create real opportunity for communities across the North”.

Melanie Onn, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes, said: ”The Humber leads the UK’s clean energy revolution, and the Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone seeks to build on that success.

"Locating major AI and data infrastructure alongside our offshore wind and carbon capture industries will mean new investment, high-value jobs, and new skills opportunities for people across Grimsby, Cleethorpes, and the wider region. This is the kind of long-term commitment our region needs to power the next phase of growth”.

Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Brigg and Immingham, said: “I strongly welcome the proposals for the Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone.

"This is a project of national significance that will also deliver tangible benefits locally by creating skilled jobs, attracting major investment, and strengthening our industrial base.

"By aligning advanced data infrastructure with the region’s clean-energy assets, it will further support industrial decarbonisation in North Lincolnshire and along the Humber. It’s a clear demonstration of the Humber’s ability to lead and I’ll continue to champion it in Westminster”.

Councillor Rob Waltham MBE, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This proposal represents a huge opportunity to build on our industrial heritage and secure North Lincolnshire’s place at the centre of the UK’s modern economy.

"It brings together innovation, investment and industry – creating the high-skilled jobs and opportunities that will define the next chapter of success for residents and communities.

"While the proposals will of course be subject to the normal planning process, it’s right that we work now to secure the partnerships and ambition needed to make this vision a reality.”

Sir Nic Dakin, Labour MP for Scunthorpe, said: “It was great to learn more about the proposed Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone. Scunthorpe has been a key location in Britain’s industrial achievements and it’s no surprise that industries of the future are also interested in our area. I look forward to seeing this proposal develop.”

Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone will provide 2.5GW of compute capacity, with 500MW online by 2029.

AI Growth Zones are a key element of the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which it set out earlier this year.

They are expected to mean a streamlined planning approvals process for AI infrastructure, while accelerating the provision of clean power, boosting private capital investment and rejuvenating the areas where they are sited. The Government’s process to select AI Growth Zones is currently underway.

The wider Humber region produces 20% of the UK’s electricity, hosts 33% of UK offshore wind capacity, and has an advanced programme for carbon capture and storage. Co-locating AI compute capacity in Northern Lincolnshire will reduce strain on the National Grid, cut transmission losses and anchor further clean power investment. The data centres will also use closed-loop systems to minimise local water demand.

With £20bn of private investment expected, the project would see a £2.4bn annual gross value added uplift, equivalent to 10% of the local economy. At least 30% of the supply chain will be sourced locally, providing SMEs in the local area with a dependable pipeline of work. As a signatory to the UK Steel Charter, the project would prioritise steel produced in Scunthorpe, supporting the region’s traditional industrial base.

More than £50 million would be invested in training and education, through partnerships with local government, local universities and regional skills providers including the CATCH facility at Immingham. The project will reuse residual heat from the data centres to power greenhouses, supporting agri-tech research, reducing carbon waste and improving regional food security.

The project has cross-party political support and the backing of industry and business leaders across the Humber region.