Doncaster MP asks mayor to “urgently intervene” to avoid market stall rent increase

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared the letter he wrote to Mayor Ros Jones on Twitter.

It comes as the owner of Doncaster Market, Market Asset Management, announced a 10 percent increase on all market stall rents.

Mr Fletcher’s letter said: “I am perturbed to discover that MAM have decided to increase the rents for stalls used by traders on the market.

“We are going through a cost of living crisis caused by global pressures and exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The last thing our traders need is a rent increase of 10%. They need support at this time and not punishing rent rises.

“I would ask you to urgently intervene in this matter. As Mayor you are responsible for the decision to appoint MAM and I believe that you said you were doing so to help the market traders. Events are not turning out the way you had hoped, and Doncaster is looking to you to take action.

“We need you to act now. Please do so.”

Market Asset Management took control of Doncaster Market as well as the wool market in 2019.

The wool market has since been renovated into a drinking and dining venue while the Corn Exchange is also undergoing renovation.